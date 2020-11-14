Yakima students host sleeping bag drive for the homeless

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima cosmetology school Elite Academy is looking to collect 500 sleeping bags by Thanksgiving and distribute them to every homeless person living without shelter in Yakima County.

“I just had it come on my heart one day that these people were out in the cold and we certainly don’t want anyone freezing,” owner Betty King said.

While some people experiencing homelessness are able to stay at temporary shelters or find other places to stay, many are unsheltered: sleeping in public places that are cold, damp and often, not fit for habitation.

Just days after posting requests for donations online and on social media, the business had reached at least 20 percent of their overall goal — due to a delivery Thursday of 100 sleeping bags from a local nonprofit organization.

“We see our homeless community struggling,” said Cristina Ortega, Manager of Civic Engagement and Advocacy with the Latino Community Fund of Washington. “People forget about them during this time of the year and now is the time to bless others.”

Elite Academy student Alex Buenrostro said he was thankful King decided to do the project and amazed at how quickly the community responded to their call for help.

“When we saw the truck pull up with all the sleeping bags, it was definitely surprising, but really awesome to see,” Buenrostro said. “It’s important to me because I see a lot of homeless people and you can tell they’re cold, especially during this time of year.”

Winter months are particularly precarious for people living without shelter, as the freezing temperatures bring the risk of hypothermia, frostbite and even death.

According to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission’s annual report, the pandemic has had a profoundly negative impact on the health and safety of their clients.

“While this coronavirus hasn’t killed a single YUGM client, the community coronavirus response has,” Yakima Union Gospel Mission CEO Mike Johnson said in the report.

In the report, Johnson said the effective shut down of courts, schools, jails and other services left people seeking shelter with few places to go.

“Policing and law enforcement was reduced to address, arrest and prosecute only “serious” crimes and violent felonies. Lower level drug dealing and property crimes have been left alone. Misdemeanor court has not convened in months. And the result is that people are dying on the streets at new levels. In addition to shutting down courts and jails and schools, the virus forced YUGM to close Madison House, our Dental Clinic, and both thrift stores (all are back in operation at the time of this writing).” Johnson said in the report.

From April to June, people seeking services at the shelter died at quadruple the normal rate; in the first six months of this year, 23 shelter clients died, compared to 16 in all of 2019, the report said.

“Some of these people are out there alone … Some people are carrying around just blankets that are already wet,” Ortega said. “So to be able to have warmth and to be able to be comfortable, it’s life and death.”

The sleeping bag drive is being held in partnership with the Homeless Network of Yakima County. Donations of new or gently used sleeping bags can be dropped off any time at Elite Academy, 2606 W. Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.

If dropping off during business hours — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — call 509-457-9246 to let them know a sleeping bag is coming. Face masks and social distancing are required during drop-offs

Donations can be received inside at the front desk or be left outside the door; on weekends and after-hours, donations can be placed in a bin outside the business.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, any donated sleeping bags will be held at Elite Academy for 48 hours before being delivered to the Homeless Network of Yakima County for distribution.

People can also donate by purchasing an item on the sleeping bag drive’s Amazon wish list, which will be shipped to the network directly. Available items include a pair of winter gloves for about $8, a six-pack of thermal socks for about $26 and an insulated, waterproof sleeping bag for about $47.

“Put yourself in their shoes,” Buenrostro said. “These people need the same things that we need.”

More information on the sleeping bag drive can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.