Yakima Sunfair Parade names Grand Marshal

by Amanda Mason

YAKIMA, Wash. — 60th Annual Sunfair Parade in Yakima presented by Yakima Federal has announced its Grand Marshal. On September 25 on Yakima Avenue, Deputy Mayor Holly Cousens will be honored.

According to a press release, Cousens celebrated her last year as the parade’s board president and was chosen as Grand Marshal for her tireless work for the past eight years supporting the parade.

RECENT: Reading for the Future: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

“I see Holly as a super volunteer who gives selflessly on a regular basis. It is this big heart that is so selfless that I feel makes her a great fit as this years’ Grand Marshal.” -John Walden, Sunfair Parade Board Member.

Parade Details:

Parade: September 25th and starts at 10 a.m.

Judging will be at the parade staging area from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Route: Starting at the corner of 16th and Yakima Ave. and winding its way down Yakima Ave to Naches Ave.

The parade will be streamed live on Facebook from Yakima Federal Savings and Loan’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/YakFed

The parade will be streamed live in Spanish on Azteca TV Channel 32.1 KYPK and Spectrum cable channel 888.

Are you a Yakima business, school, or organization that wants to participate?

Parade organizers said, you can pick up an application at Yakima Federal Savings Loan, Ron’s Coins & Collectables, the Yakima Chamber of Commerce, or find one on the parade’s Facebook page Facebook.com/Yakimasunfairparade.

The deadline for entry is Midnight, Friday, September 17, 2021. Any additional questions you are asked to email: hollycousens@live.com

MORE HEADLINES FROM YAKTRINEWS.COM:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.