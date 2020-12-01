Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club raises $66,000 for community programs with ‘Move-A-Thon’

YAKIMA, Wash. — While the Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club did have to cancel its annual raffle fundraiser due to the pandemic, they were still able to raise $66,000 with a creative new fundraiser: Move-A-Thon.

“We just got overwhelming support…People that couldn’t send money were still saying, ‘We’re so happy you’re out and about and celebrating the things that are positive, not just thinking about all of the things that we have to give up,'” Sunrise Rotary member Marjorie Henderson said.

Rotarians committed to completing fitness goals or doing volunteer work and then asked friends, family members and local businesses to make financial pledges to Sunrise Rotary to support them and their goal of helping young people.

“Activity goals ranged the spectrum from our oldest member cycling on a stationary cycle in his living room to our youngest former Rotary exchange student hiking in the mountains,” a news release from the organization said. “Volunteer projects ranged from making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the homeless to working in the Rotary Food Bank.”

According to the release, the Move-A-Thon was one of the best fundraisers in the club’s 30-year history.

The money will go toward the club’s community-based projects for the next year. Henderson said previous projects include building beds for local homeless shelter Camp Hope, buying clothes and toys for children in need, facilitating park improvements and providing funds for scholarships and children’s programs.

“The 2020 Move-A-Thon turned out to be a celebration of the strength of our community and our hope for a better future,” the release said.

