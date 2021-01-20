Yakima Sunrise Rotary offers $27,000 in grants for local nonprofits

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club has grant funds available for local nonprofits to use on projects that will benefit youth and increase the quality of life for the community as a whole.

Only registered 501(c)3 nonprofits are eligible to apply; applications must be postmarked by Feb. 26 and mailed to Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club, Grant Application, P.O. Box 1590, Yakima, WA 98907.

The club has $27,000 dollars total to divide among grant recipients, which will be awarded in April.

More information is available on the Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club website.

