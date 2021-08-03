Yakima suspect hurled rocks at WSP Troopers, assaulted family members before arrest

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — After 90 minutes of negotiations, authorities were forced to stun a woman accused of assaulting her family members, breaking their windows, hurling rocks at state troopers, and resisting arrest on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release issued by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 700-block of State Route 821 at 2:13 p.m. on Sunday, August 1 for reports of a domestic disturbance. They say that the suspect, a 48-year-old woman, allegedly assaulted two of her family members and broke out the windows of the residence.

At that point, YCSO deputies, Selah Police, and WSP Troopers responded to assist. Deputies determined that they had probable cause to arrest the suspect after she refused to cooperate. They called for a designated crisis responder (DCR), who was transported to the scene promptly.

While the DCR was en route, the suspect grabbed two handfuls of rocks and threw them at the WSP vehicles. She hit a state trooper in the face with a stone between one to two inches, causing a laceration.

Overall, responding units spent more than 90 minutes attempting to reason with the suspect, but she did not budge. The Sheriff’s Office deployed a K9 unit to deescalate the situation, but that didn’t help. Instead, authorities were forced to use a Conducted Electrical Weapon (CEW) to apprehend the woman and bring her into custody.

Medics were on the scene and rendered aid to the suspect, who was released into deputies’ custody and brought to the Yakima County Jail. She was booked on numerous charges including felony assault to the third degree, felony malicious mischief to the second degree for domestic violence, and two counts of assault to the fourth degree for domestic violence.

