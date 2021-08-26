Yakima Taco Fest 2021 canceled due to influx of smoke & COVID-19 cases

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: CWHCC

YAKIMA, Wash. — In light of rising COVID-19 rates across the region and increased smoke from nearby wildfires impacting air quality, the Yakima Taco Fest set for September 12 is being canceled.

According to a release issued by the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CWHCC), ramifications from COVID-19 have impacted the event planning process. CWHCC Chair Jessica Camacho offered the following comments:

“We originally switched to a drive-thru model because of a shortage of volunteers who were withdrawing due to safety concerns and to reduce mass gatherings in our community. Afterwards, we started to receive notifications from vendors who also wanted to withdraw from participating because of our current smoke conditions and COVID health and safety concerns. We also learned of a truck and truck driver shortage that would prevent us from receiving our event swag items in time for the event. In light of all these circumstances we did not feel like we could provide the experience we wanted at Yakima Taco Fest. These last weeks have been an ongoing uphill battle against COVID effects and we decided it was time for us to shift our efforts on planning other Hispanic Heritage Month festivities.”

RELATED: Yakima Valley Memorial: 25% of patients have COVID-19

Ticket holders will receive refunds from event organizers in the coming days through their original payment method. While the Yakima Taco Fest isn’t being held this year, the CWHCC will still sell Taco Fest merch on their website during Hispanic Heritage Month. That includes custom Loteria games, tote bags, t-shirts, and more.

“We had several drink vendors that had already started creating specialty drinks for the Yakima Taco Fest and we are happy to say that they will be releasing those drinks in support of our organization by donating part of the proceeds to CWHCC,” Vice-Chair Yanira Cisneros said.

Despite this unfortunate cancellation, CWHCC plans to highlight local Hispanic/Chicanx/Latinx leaders online with the rest of their Hispanic Heritage Month programs set to proceed. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Walla Walla City Council signs letter of intent to host ‘Electric Revolution’ festival in 2022

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.