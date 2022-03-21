Yakima Taco Fest returns to Sarg Hubbard Park in April 2022

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — What’s better than eating tacos, drinking beer, and sharing good times with loved ones and your community?

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the annual Yakima Taco Fest will return with more than 20 vendors serving up delicious locally sourced tacos and craft beverages for attendees age 21 and older.

This beloved event, which is hosted by the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CWHCC) and presenting sponsor Valley Mall, will run from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park (111 S 18th St, Yakima, WA).

The food festival will also feature live Latin music, a T-Shirt competition, games including Lotería, and much more. Every year, the event is meant to celebrate the hardworking business owners of the Yakima Valley.

More so, the event honors the agricultural workers of the region and brings people together from all walks of life to enjoy mouthwatering food in a vibrant environment.

CWHCC released the following statement along with its announcement that the beloved event is returning:

“The anticipation for the Yakima Taco Fest to return is a testament to the strength and pride of our community, which is why we are excited to give our taco lovers something to taco ‘bout’ and enjoy once again.”

Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased online now by clicking here to visit the website. Volunteer sign-ups and vendor applications are also currently open on the website.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: New program helps Yakima Co. volunteer firefighters struggling with burnout

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.