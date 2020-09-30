Yakima teen arrested for manslaughter in 14-year-old Charles Taylor’s killing, police say

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police arrested a 17-year-old Yakima boy on Tuesday for the shooting death of 14-year-old Charles Taylor.

Charles died of a shotgun blast at his home in the 1100 block of Willow St. on Sept. 14. Both the suspect and victim had gang affiliations, police said.

“We believe, based on information obtained from individuals who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, the suspect was recklessly pointing the shotgun at several people inside the apartment before the gun was discharged, killing Taylor,” said Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely.

YPD’s Gang Unit located the 17-year-old suspect at his home in the 1500 block of S. 13th St. about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrested him on charges of first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Following the arrest, police say the suspect refused to give any information about his motive behind the shooting.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name because he is a juvenile.

Detectives are working closely with the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office as they gather more evidence and information related to the case.

The police chief posted this emotional message in response to Taylor’s death: