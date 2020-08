Yakima teen runaway missing since July 23

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking for help to locate 16-year-old Pricillia Ozuna.

Missing from Yakima since July 23, the runaway juvenile is 5’5″ with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information call the police department at 509-575-6200.

