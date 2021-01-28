Yakima teenager arrested for murdering his stepfather

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department announced that an 18-year-old turned himself in for the murder of his middle-aged stepfather.

According to the release, Yakima Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S 29th Ave at 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. An 18-year-old Yakima man issued the call and told authorities that he killed his stepdad.

Police were dispatched for the gunshot victim, who YPD officers allegedly found on the floor in the living room of the residence. The victim was a 45-year-old man who was discovered with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Three other people were in the residence at the time of the shooting, according to the YPD news release. Two adult women and one small child were in the residence, but they were unharmed in the incident.

Detectives from the Yakima Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division were promptly called to the crime scene to conduct an investigation into the occurrence.

According to the news release, authorities booked the 18-year-old into the Yakima County Jail for second-degree murder.

The authorities say that an autopsy will be conducted as soon as possible to assist in the investigation. For the time being, the victim and suspect’s names are being withheld as the next-of-kin are notified by YPD representatives.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is provided by local law enforcement.

