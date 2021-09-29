Yakima teenager survives a dozen gunshots in gang-related drive-by

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 18-year-old was barraged with bullets in his driveway on Tuesday night in what local police are investigating as a gang-related drive-by shooting.

According to a press memo from the Yakima Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North 41st Ave around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 after receiving numerous 9-1-1 calls about a flurry of shots fired and a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, police investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene of the crime who reported that the victim, an 18-year-old Yakima man, was working on his car in the driveway at the time of the attack. They saw a silver sedan roll in front of his driveway and come to a stop before the people in the car began firing.

The victim was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle by the time that YPD officers arrived at the scene of the incident.

“We believe this shooting is gang-related because the victim is a documented gang member,” Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said.

No further information regarding his identity or condition has been revealed, but the Yakima police did confirm that the victim’s gunshot wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Patrol officers recovered shell casings from two separate weapons at the scene of the crime. The case has been turned over to the YPD Gang Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force has been alerted.

If you have information to contribute to this investigation, you can contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or the Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.

