Yakima teenager wanted on murder charges for an October drive-by shooting

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A teenage suspect is wanted in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old man who was shot in a Yakima alley near the end of last October.

According to a Thursday morning alert from the Yakima Police Department, 17-year-old Solomon DeAlba is wanted for his alleged participation in the murder. A second-degree murder warrant was issued for his arrest on November 18, 2021, according to local police.

9-1-1 received reports from a man who claimed suspects fired gunshots at him and his friend around 5:30 a.m. on October 30, 2021. Officers arrived at an alley near S 4th Avenue and W Chestnut Ave to find the victim, Joey Cantu, unconscious and bleeding profusely from several gunshot wounds.

Officers say they performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but it was too late–Cantu was deemed deceased at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities are putting out another alert searching for DeAlba to bring the suspects behind Cantu’s murder to justice. YPD officers described the suspect as standing around 5-foot-6, weighing approx. 140 lbs.

Officers have reason to believe the suspect has ties across Yakima and Tacoma.

Anyone with information to contribute to this investigation is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200, or you can call 9-1-1.

Otherwise, you can contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980. You may also contact the Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm.

