Yakima teens injured in gang-related shootout

Police say at least 25 shots fired during altercation

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating a gang-related incident Tuesday that started with a drive-by shooting and ended several blocks away with a shootout that left two teens injured.

Police were called just before noon to the area near the 7-Eleven convenience store at 810 E. Yakima Ave. for reports of shots fired.

Arriving officers found the actual location of the shooting was at a house belonging to a known gang member in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue.

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said two teenage boys with gang ties were driving by and fired at the house. He said no one was injured in that shooting, but at least two men inside the home came out, jumped in a car and took off in pursuit of the teens.

Seely said the men caught up to the initial shooting suspects near East Lincoln Avenue and North Sixth Street, where a gunfight ensued.

“At last count, I want to say I counted about 25 shell casings on the ground,” Seely said.

The two teens suspected in the initial shooting on East Chestnut Avenue were shot multiple times and were taken by private vehicle to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police are still trying to locate the car containing the two men who were involved in the shootout and pursued the teens from the house where the drive-by shooting occurred.

Police do not have suspect or vehicle descriptions available at this time.

