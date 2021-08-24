Yakima toddler located safely as police search for her missing mother

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Yakima Police Department, Facebook/Twitter

YAKIMA, Wash. — After a multi-day search for a 25-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter, Yakima police officers were informed that the young daughter has been safely staying with relatives.

An initial Facebook post from the Yakima Police Department on August 19 asked community members to look for the mother, Erika Marie Sanchez, and her daughter Illiana. They were last seen on the morning of Wednesday, August 18 in the Selah area.

On Monday morning, the YPD updated its post to inform community members that Illiana was safely staying with relatives since her mother dropped her off on August 22. Family members believe that Erika went to Oregon with her boyfriend after dropping her daughter off.

RELATED: Yakima Schools re-open August 25 — Here’s what you need to know

Local law enforcement is still trying to make contact with the young woman. They have reason to believe she is driving a white 2001 Chrysler Town and Country with the Washington license plate No. BXX3484.

If you have any information that may be helpful to a YPD investigation, you’re urged to reach out at 509-575-6200 and reference Case No. 21Y029502.

This is a developing news story. An update or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: ‘This is unacceptable’: Innocent bystander killed in shooting outside Yakima Valley Mall

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.