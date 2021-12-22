Yakima & Toppenish homeless shelters are cooking up Christmas dinner for those in need

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — After another rough year, Camp Hope and its community volunteers are kindling some Christmas spirit by feeding more than 250 people experiencing homelessness in the Yakima and Toppenish areas.

Donors, volunteers and Camp Hope staff have gathered enough food to provide a hearty meal to the occupants of two Yakima County shelters. This annual tradition aims to make sure houseless people in their area are fed and receive at least one gift.

These meals are being donated and prepared by various churches, civic groups and volunteers across the area. Meals will immediately be served to Camp Hope residents at the Yakima and Toppenish shelter’s volunteers.

However, volunteers will pack meals into containers and take to the streets, feeding community members in need wherever they may be. That meal delivery service is expected to begin around 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Camp Hope Outreach Team Members and resident volunteers offered the following comments in a release on Wednesday:

“In an effort to ensure anyone needing a Christmas meal on Christmas Day receives a meal, we are excited to be able to provide this community service once again this year and would like to thank the donors, volunteers and our tremendous staff that make this possible”.

Anyone who needs a meal delivered in the Yakima/Toppenish area can call (503) 741-7532 and speak with the Volunteer Coordinator about getting a meal delivered. All you must provide is the number of people in the household, address, and a working phone number by 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

