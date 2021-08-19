KENNEWICK, Wash.– Here’s a reminder that the summer season is winding down: The sun came out after 6 a.m. above Yakima for the first time since April! Starting today, the sun will now continue to rise after 6 a.m. each morning through the end of the year.

It’s that time of year again where the Earth’s orbit and tilt are at a point where the days continue to shrink. We also crossed the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year earlier this week in the Tri-Cities and Yakima.

THURSDAY MORNING WEATHER: Smoke and warm highs return Thursday before a weekend cool-down

Fall begins this year at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on November 7th, 2021.

And, while we’re keeping track, Christmas is only 128 days away!

If you would like to keep up with the latest on wildfires across your area, sign up for our Wildfire Newsletter below:

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Gusty winds bring elevated fire concern as smoke returns to the Northwest