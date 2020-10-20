Yakima Valley breweries to host ‘Fresh Hop Pick-Up Party’ this week

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Fresh Hop Ale Festival has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but local breweries have found another way to celebrate the end of the hops harvest.

Prior to the annual festival, Yakima Valley Hops usually hosts their own in-person party; this year, they’re hosting the Fresh Hops Pick-Up Party.

“With the problems with COVID and not being able to have an event, we still wanted to do something to give people access to fresh hop beers,” said John Snyder, co-founder of Yakima Valley Hops.

Participants can go online to purchase a ticket to the event, which allows them to pick up a box of fresh hop beers from eight local breweries. The price is $30 for a box of eight 16-ounce cans and $50 for two boxes.

From there, boxes can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Tuesday through Friday at Yakima Valley Hops, 702 N. First Ave. in Yakima.

Participating breweries include:

Snyder said part of the proceeds will go to a to-be-determined local nonprofit organization. Tickets and more information can be found here.

