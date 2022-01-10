Yakima Valley College introduces Agricultural Sciences bachelor’s program

by Dylan Carter

FILE - In this June 16, 2020, file photo, orchard worker Francisco Hernandez reaches to pull honey crisp apples off a tree during a thinning of the trees at an orchard in Yakima, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

YAKIMA, Wash. — With the region’s vast agricultural ties and rich farming land in mind, Yakima Valley College has introduced a new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Agricultural Sciences.

Starting in the Fall of 2022, students will have an opportunity to build on various agricultural Associate’s Degree and Certificate programs offered at Yakima Valley College by studying a concept that’s essential to their community.

Trent Ball, Chair of YVC’s Agriculture Department, is confident that this program will empower a new generation of students to make strides in this field.

“Students enrolled in the BAS program will gain the advanced technical skills, problem-solving capabilities and leadership abilities that are in high demand in our region’s crop and animal production and supporting industries,” Ball said.

Educators like Agriculture Instructor Holly Ferguson want prospective students to know that people from all walks of life and educational backgrounds—including current students and grown professionals looking to advance their careers—will be considered for the program.

“Our program is designed for students at the very beginning of their careers who are interested in a four-year degree and it’s also designed for working adults who want to advance in their careers by earning their bachelor’s degree,” Ferguson said.

YVC research shows that more than 33%. of Yakima County’s producers are past retirement age, meaning there will be a wave of opportunities for a new generation of agricultural specialists to operate in the region.

School officials offered the following features that highlight the core concepts of this bachelor’s program:

Hands-on learning is incorporated in all classes.

Classes are taught by agriculture science faculty with extensive experience in the industry.

Hybrid courses combine in-person and online instruction, with evening classes meeting once or twice a week.

Cohort model that enables students to progress through the program together, offering additional opportunities for professional networking.

Completion of the program in two years for full-time students who have already earned their associate’s degree.

The application/acceptance window starts at the beginning of March 2022 and will close on Memorial Day—May 31, 2022.

