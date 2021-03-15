Yakima Valley College receives $320,000 to aid undocumented students

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley College is one of many Washington state institutions to receive federal aid through the state’s Emergency Relief Grant program signed into effect in February.

According to a release issued by the school, Yakima Valley College will redistribute $321,850 in grants to assist undocumented Washington residents as they pursue higher education in the Spring 2021 quarter. Undocumented students typically don’t qualify for federal aid, but these grants will assist those who demonstrate financial need in their pursuit of a degree.

Many qualifying students will gave already submitted the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA) and qualified for Washington College Grant funds. This is an alternative provided by state leaders to ensure that students of all backgrounds can forge a path for themselves in the state they call home.

As the Director of Financial Aid at Yakima Valley College, Oscar Verduzco knows firsthand how impactful this kind of grant can positively influence undocumented students in their fight for a brighter tomorrow.

“This emergency assistance is especially important for undocumented students, who do not qualify for many other forms of relief during the COVID pandemic,” Verduzco said. “Providing access to higher education for everyone in our community is essential to Yakima Valley College’s mission. We are grateful to be able to provide this funding to students who are working to achieve their dreams and are valuable members of the Yakima Valley community.”

It’s not too late to submit a WASFA application yet, but time is running out. Verduzco urges anyone who may qualify for this grant money to submit their applications as soon as possible. Inversely, any student who already filed an application and is currently enrolled for the Spring 2021 Quarter at Yakima Valley College will be automatically considered for funding.

