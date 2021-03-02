Yakima Valley College aids undocumented students with Beyond Dreaming Scholarship

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Beyond Dreaming Scholarship at Yakima Valley College has assisted undocumented students and DREAMers seeking higher education for the past five years. By empowering students with these circumstances to pursue an education, Yakima Valley College is expanding its reach to those who are statistically less likely to pursue a college degree.

For many DREAMers and other undocumented students, the lack of financial aid makes a college education feel unattainable. Those who were not born in the United States are not eligible for federal student loans or financial assistance through FAFSA.

However, the Washington College Grant (WASFA) has opened eligibility to include “low-income, non-citizen students who meet the program’s eligibility and state residency requirements.”

Beyond DREAM Scholarship Coordinator Marivy Vasquez has seen the positive impact that a scholarship program like this one can have on the student population of Yakima Valley College.

“Many students believe that their undocumented status will prevent them from attending college. These students may live in fear of being exposed and deported should they apply,” Vasquez stated. “It’s important for potential students to understand it is against the law for colleges to report a student’s immigration status without their permission.”

A Yakima Valley College student named Itzel discussed what this scholarship has meant to her personally.

“The Beyond Dreaming scholarship has helped me a lot can’t say it enough and anyone that can receive this scholarship should apply,” stated Iztel. “There’s no reason you can’t obtain a college degree when YVC has this scholarship available to help undocumented students believe they have a chance at obtaining a college degree and being somebody.”

Applications for the 2021-2022 academic year are now open, according to officials at the school.

