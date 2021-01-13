Yakima Valley College will stay virtual-only through August

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley College officials have decided to continue virtual, online-only learning through the end of summer quarter, which begins June 28 and ends August 17.

In a news release Monday, YVC officials said the decision to offer classes virtually through the 2021 spring and summer quarters was made due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County.

“Our main priority continues to be promoting the health and safety of our employees and students, as well as their families,” YVC President Linda Kaminski said in the release.

Campuses will continue to be closed to the public with no in-person events and all services provided virtually, with some exceptions for certain in-person labs related to specific workforce programs, the release said.

YVC officials said decisions for fall quarter 2021 operations will be made at a future date.

