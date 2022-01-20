Yakima Valley disaster responders need volunteers

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management has a limited pool of volunteers to help them respond to disasters at the moment, but is seeking to recruit more by offering both virtual and in-person training opportunities next week.

“Right now, with everything going on with COVID, I know some people are hesitant to come out and there are some that don’t care,” YVEM Director Tony Miller said. “That’s why we diversified [training] to get as many people as we can.”

YVEM plans for disaster response, helps direct emergency resources and provides support to first responders out in the field. Disasters can be anything from severe flooding, earthquakes, wildfires and landslides to hazardous chemical spills.

While the full-time employees can handle much of the planning and preparation, Miller said they need people who can staff their emergency operations center during a crisis. He said volunteers were integral to evacuation efforts during the Schneider Springs Fire last fall.

“We had to do about four different evacuations in one day,” Miller said. “Because we have multiple houses to hit and we have a certain timeframe, we want to get that done, so the more volunteers we have, the better that is.”

Miller said they had about 60 volunteers helping with COVID-19 response at the beginning of the pandemic, but over the past couple of years, that number has dipped to about 20 or 30.

Since most volunteers have limited availability, Miller said they need a pool of between 60 and 80 people to ensure enough volunteers are available to respond at one time.

Volunteers are needed to answer phone calls, operate radios, assist with evacuations, keep records and participate in training exercises. Miller said some of those positions could be done virtually.

“We can forward a phone to their house or their cell phone and they can answer calls there,” Miller said. “They don’t have to come in.”

Volunteers must be at least 18, be able to pass a basic background check and commit to two hours of virtual or in-person training a month. Vaccination is recommended but not required.

“It’s not directly you know, a firefighter or police officer, but what we do to support them is very important,” Miller said. “It’s giving back to the community, helping out when we do have disasters.”

YVEM is holding a volunteer training and orientation session from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 27, in-person at their office at 2403 S. 18th St. #200 in Union Gap or virtually via Zoom.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer or registering for the training should send an email to emergencymanagement@co.yakima.us.

Potential volunteers wanting to attend in-person should register ahead of time because space is limited. People interested in the virtual option will need to provide their email in order to receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting.

