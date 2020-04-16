Yakima Valley Emergency Management receives its largest PPE delivery yet

David Mann by David Mann

Yakima Valley Emergency Management

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Ten pallets full of personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived in Yakima County on Thursday.

Those pallets include about 10,000 N-95 masks, more than 30,000 surgical masks, 8,000 gowns, 1,000 face shields, about 1,000 safety glasses, 1,835 boxes of gloves and other safety equipment, according to Summer Derrey, spokeswoman for Yakima Valley Emergency Management (YVEM).

Emergency management officials will be distributing the PPE on a priority basis to hospitals, first responders, senior homes and long-term care facilities. Derrey said it will be distributed between about 39 facilities within the Yakima Valley.

Derrey said YVEM has received a shipment of safety equipment about once per week, and this is the largest single delivery that has come in since the coronavirus pandemic began.

She said the delivery came from several different state resources.

One of YVEM’s main roles during the pandemic has been collecting and distributing essential supplies to those who need it most.

Yakima Valley residents who have PPE they’d like to donate, such as cleaning supplies, gloves and masks, may call 509-574-1919 for information on how to do so.

RELATED: Yakima County records 39 new COVID-19 cases, first death of person with no underlying health conditions

Comments

comments