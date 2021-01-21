Yakima Valley Libraries suspend in-person services

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Libraries will temporarily suspend in-person services at the end of the week due to new state COVID-19 restrictions issued Wednesday.

Under the new regulations, while Yakima County remains in Phase 1 of its “Roadmap to Recovery,” libraries are only permitted to provide curbside services. As of 6 p.m. Friday, community libraries in Sunnyside, Wapato and West Valley will close for in-person services.

“The need to temporarily discontinue in-person library service is a regrettable but necessary step in order to ensure that Yakima Valley Libraries is in compliance with the state’s newly-issued COVID-19 regulations for libraries,” Executive Director Kim Hixson said in a news release.

All library locations will still offer contact-free holds pick up, where library users place a hold on library materials and then pick them up curbside. Contact-free pick up hours have been extended at several locations.

“Based on patron feedback, we have also updated the contact-free pick up service so that patrons can pick up holds at their preferred community library without first needing to make an appointment,” Hixson said in the release.

Yakima Valley Libraries is encouraging patrons to take advantage of the library’s digital resources, including free e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming

video and digital magazines, which are accessible at any time from a computer, tablet or mobile device.

Patrons can also try the library’s “Personalized Picks” service, where they answer a few questions about their book or movie interests and then receive personalized recommendations from library staff.

For more information, patrons can contact their preferred community library directly or fill out the Yakima Valley Libraries contact form here.

