Yakima Valley libraries to reopen for curbside pickup

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — After months of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Yakima Valley libraries are reopening for curbside pickup.

Patrons will be able to browse and reserve their books online and then make an appointment to come pick them up.

“During their appointment time … they’ll call the staff and staff will put the materials outside,” said Krystal Corbray, Programming and Marketing Librarian. “Patrons will wait in their car until staff go back inside: then they can get out and grab their materials.”

Corbray said materials will be quarantined for 72 hours after they are returned and staff will practice social distancing and good sanitation practices while working.

“It’s been just a little bit sad not to be able to circulate materials and kind of fulfill our entire purpose as a public library,” Corbray said. “I think that is one of the things that we’re really excited about is getting those resources into the hands of kids and the community and the people who have been really advocating for the library to reopen.”

Corbray said curbside pickup should be ready to go in about two weeks. In the meantime, the library has a host of digital resources, including books, audiobooks, movies and magazines.

