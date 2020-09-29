Yakima Valley library patrons can now borrow a Discover Pass for free

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County residents can now borrow a Discover Pass for free at local libraries as part of the Check Out Washington program.

Community members reserve a Check Out Washington kit, make an appointment to pick it up from the closest Yakima Valley Libraries location and keep it for up to seven days.

The kit includes a backpack, a pair of binoculars, identification guides for regional birds, trees and flowers, and a limited-edition Discover Pass that grants access to millions of acres of state parks and public lands.

More information about the program can be found here.

