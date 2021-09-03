Yakima Valley Mall shooting suspect located and arrested in Union Gap

Navarro was arrested and his car was seized, but police are still looking for his accomplice.

by Dylan Carter

UNION GAP, Wash. — Law enforcement agents located and arrested Jonathan Edgar Navarro, the prime suspect in the slaying of an innocent bystander outside of Yakima Valley Mall just weeks ago.

According to a press release issued by the Union Gap Police Department, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force converged on the 2700-block of 5th St in Union Gap around 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 2. Navarro was taken into custody in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Jose Rivera De La Cruz.

On August 22, 2021, Union Gap Police Officers responded to the Yakima Valley Mall for reports of shots being fired near the parking lot. When they arrived, officers came into contact with the young man from Wapato who suffered gunshot wounds. He was an innocent bystander in a possible gang altercation at the mall and died at the scene of the violent crime.

Police officers also impounded a black BMW 328, which was previously highlighted by local authorities in connection with this incident. Now, authorities turn their attention to a suspected accomplice named Henry N. Zuniga-Soria.

If you or a loved one have any information to contribute to the investigation, contact the Union Gap Police Department (509-248-0430) or Yakima County Crime Stoppers (1-800-248-9980) at your earliest convenience.

This is a developing news story. An update or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

