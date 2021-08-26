Yakima Valley Memorial: 25% of patients have COVID-19

by Emily Goodell

Credit: David Snyder

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital continues to fill up and currently has more patients than it had during the last peak of the pandemic in December.

As of Wednesday, the hospital had 198 patients, with an additional 15 waiting in the emergency room for a bed to open up. Nearly 50 of those patients — one out of every four in the hospital — has COVID-19

“It’s just mind boggling that you’re devoting 25% of your resources to a single disease process — that should just never happen,” Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Chief Medical Officer at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Earlier this month — on Aug. 4 — Yakima County had a case rate of 362 cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period and a hospitalization rate of 6.6 new hospitalizations per 100,000 in a week.

As of Wednesday, the case rate had more than doubled to 762 cases per 100,000 and the hospitalization rate was up to 14.7 per 100,000 — nearly twice what it was in the beginning of August.

“This surge is unlike anything we’ve seen to date,” hospital spokesperson Bridget Turrell said in a news release.

High transmission and hospitalization rates are further complicated by another problem: lack of masking. Despite the statewide mask mandate, a survey Aug. 21 shows just 43% of people in Yakima are wearing their face masks when out in public.

Additionally, only 43% of people countywide are fully vaccinated, compared to 72% statewide. Hospital officials are urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated, as the latest data shows the surge will likely worsen over the next month and may not hit its peak until the end of December.

