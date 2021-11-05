Yakima Valley Memorial closing its Zillah clinic

by Emily Goodell

ZILLAH, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial is closing its Zillah clinic and moving its sole physician there to the Pacific Crest Family Medicine Clinic in Yakima.

“This closure results from a combination of forces affecting the health care industry, including nationwide staffing shortages and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” YVM officials said in a news release.

Dr. Jonathan Davenport is the only doctor at the Zillah Family Medicine Clinic and serves more than 1,400 patients. If those patients want to continue having him as their primary care physician after the clinic closes on Nov. 22, they will need to make the 25-mile drive to Yakima.

Davenport has extended his hours to accommodate the schedules and additional drive time for patients coming from the Lower Valley. He will see patients at Pacific Crest Family Medicine clinic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

In a news release from Yakima Valley Memorial, Davenport said:

I have thoroughly enjoyed practicing and serving the Zillah community and hope my patients join me at my new location. Pacific Crest Family Medicine offers many benefits patients could not access at ZFM, including multiple highly experienced providers who can provide coverage if I am out, and proximity to our acute-care hospital and all of the quality services it offers.

If patients want to stay closer to home, they can go to the Astria Health Center on Vintage Valley Parkway in Zillah. There, they can get checked out by a registered nurse, who can make referrals to other providers if needed.

