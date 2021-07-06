Yakima Valley mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue
No appointments, documentation required for vaccination
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District is offering more than a dozen mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week across Yakima County.
As of last month, 57.8% of individuals 16 years or older countywide had initiated vaccination and 51.4% had been fully vaccinated.
This week, mobile vaccine clinics are available across the county:
Tuesday, July 6
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taco el Gordo, 809 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Slims Market, 9951 U.S. Highway 12 in Naches
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bearded Monkey Bike Shop, 1802 Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at El Sol Market Carniceria, 107 Main St. in Granger
Wednesday, July 7
- 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Judy’s Beauty Salon, 1103 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Panaderia Delicias, 1705 Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima
Thursday, July 8
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Su Mercado, 110 Ash St. in Grandview
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moxee Market, 105 S. Iler St. in Moxee
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at China Wok, 613 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger
Friday, July 9
- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ashley’s Botanas Locas, 2301 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Circle K, 1711 E. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima
Saturday, July 11
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Toppenish Flea Market, 900 W. First Ave. in Toppenish
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bale Breaker Brewing, 1801 Birchfield Rd. in Yakima
Vaccinations are also available at the walk-in and drive-through clinics at the Community Vaccination Center at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is closed Fridays and Saturday.
The vaccine is free and available for anyone 12 years and older. Anyone unable to get to the site on their own can call 211 for free transportation to the center.
A list of additional vaccinations sites is available on the health district website here.
