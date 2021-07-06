Yakima Valley mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue

No appointments, documentation required for vaccination

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District is offering more than a dozen mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week across Yakima County.

As of last month, 57.8% of individuals 16 years or older countywide had initiated vaccination and 51.4% had been fully vaccinated.

This week, mobile vaccine clinics are available across the county:

Tuesday, July 6

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taco el Gordo, 809 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Slims Market, 9951 U.S. Highway 12 in Naches

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bearded Monkey Bike Shop, 1802 Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at El Sol Market Carniceria, 107 Main St. in Granger

Wednesday, July 7

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Judy’s Beauty Salon, 1103 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Panaderia Delicias, 1705 Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima

Thursday, July 8

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Su Mercado, 110 Ash St. in Grandview

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moxee Market, 105 S. Iler St. in Moxee

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at China Wok, 613 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger

Friday, July 9

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ashley’s Botanas Locas, 2301 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Circle K, 1711 E. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima

Saturday, July 11

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Toppenish Flea Market, 900 W. First Ave. in Toppenish

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bale Breaker Brewing, 1801 Birchfield Rd. in Yakima

Vaccinations are also available at the walk-in and drive-through clinics at the Community Vaccination Center at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is closed Fridays and Saturday.

The vaccine is free and available for anyone 12 years and older. Anyone unable to get to the site on their own can call 211 for free transportation to the center.

A list of additional vaccinations sites is available on the health district website here.

