Yakima Valley Restaurant Week returns
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima Valley Restaurant Week is back again after taking last year off due to COVID-19 restrictions and more restaurants than ever are participating.
“Our goal is to expand the culinary scene for everyone to be able to check out the best that Yakima has to offer,” said Michael Uhlman, founder of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.
More than 50 restaurants across the Yakima Valley — from Naches and Prosser — have signed up to provide special menu options at $15, $25 or $35 price points for dine-in and take-out.
This year, Uhlman said they’re promoting the eateries at no cost, with the help of sponsors. He said they hope to help bring business to local restaurants and help people discover new places to eat at.
The annual celebration is presented by the Hummel Agency and has been extended an extra week, running from April 3 to 17.
For more information about participating restaurants, visit yakimarestaurantweek.com. Community members can also follow @YVrestaurantweek on Facebook for more information and gift card giveaways.
Participating restaurants include:
- 5th Line Brewing Co.
- Apple Tree Restaurant
- Ballesteri’s Cafe
- Birchfield Manor Dining
- Bron Yr Aur
- Caffe 11th Avenue
- Casa Vittore
- Cowiche Canyon Kitchen Ice House
- Cowiche Creek Brewery
- Crafted
- Don Mateo
- Erik the Mercedes Kid
- EZ Tiger
- For Heavens’ Cake
- Freehand Cellars
- Healthy Eats
- Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza
- Il Grasso
- Jeans Cottage Inn
- Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz
- JJ’s Birrieria and Antonjitos
- Local Beet
- Los Herandez Tamales
- Main Stop on the Ave
- My Ma Dim Sum
- Mangoz Grill
- McGuire’s Irish Restaurant and Pub
- My Little Restaurant
- Nier the Nook
- Old Warehouse
- Papa Baird’s
- Powerhouse Grill
- Provisions
- Rocky Mart
- Second Street Grill
- Tamales Express
- Tandem Unicycle
- Taste and See
- The Kiln
- The Lab
- The Prosser House
- The Public House
- Vida Health Bar
- Vieras
- WaterFire Bar and Grille
- Wild Fired Pizza
- Willy D’s
- Winey Dogs
- Yakima Steak Company
- Zesta Cucina
RELATED: Yakima Pilot Community Vaccination Center extends hours of operation
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.