Yakima Valley Restaurant Week returns

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima Valley Restaurant Week is back again after taking last year off due to COVID-19 restrictions and more restaurants than ever are participating.

“Our goal is to expand the culinary scene for everyone to be able to check out the best that Yakima has to offer,” said Michael Uhlman, founder of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

More than 50 restaurants across the Yakima Valley — from Naches and Prosser — have signed up to provide special menu options at $15, $25 or $35 price points for dine-in and take-out.

This year, Uhlman said they’re promoting the eateries at no cost, with the help of sponsors. He said they hope to help bring business to local restaurants and help people discover new places to eat at.

The annual celebration is presented by the Hummel Agency and has been extended an extra week, running from April 3 to 17.

For more information about participating restaurants, visit yakimarestaurantweek.com. Community members can also follow @YVrestaurantweek on Facebook for more information and gift card giveaways.

Participating restaurants include:

5th Line Brewing Co.

Apple Tree Restaurant

Ballesteri’s Cafe

Birchfield Manor Dining

Bron Yr Aur

Caffe 11th Avenue

Casa Vittore

Cowiche Canyon Kitchen Ice House

Cowiche Creek Brewery

Crafted

Don Mateo

Erik the Mercedes Kid

EZ Tiger

For Heavens’ Cake

Freehand Cellars

Healthy Eats

Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza

Il Grasso

Jeans Cottage Inn

Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz

JJ’s Birrieria and Antonjitos

Local Beet

Los Herandez Tamales

Main Stop on the Ave

My Ma Dim Sum

Mangoz Grill

McGuire’s Irish Restaurant and Pub

My Little Restaurant

Nier the Nook

Old Warehouse

Papa Baird’s

Powerhouse Grill

Provisions

Rocky Mart

Second Street Grill

Tamales Express

Tandem Unicycle

Taste and See

The Kiln

The Lab

The Prosser House

The Public House

Vida Health Bar

Vieras

WaterFire Bar and Grille

Wild Fired Pizza

Willy D’s

Winey Dogs

Yakima Steak Company

Zesta Cucina

RELATED: Yakima Pilot Community Vaccination Center extends hours of operation

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.