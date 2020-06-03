Yakima Valley SIU investigating death of a 33-year-old woman

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit is investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, June 2 around 5:30 p.m., Yakima Police Officers were sent to the 100 block of E. Yakima Ave. to assist a woman that was reportedly walking in and out of traffic.

An American Medical Response ambulance arrived to treat the female, however, she became combative and tipped over the gurney.

She was then handcuffed to prevent injuries and transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in the back of a Yakima Police car.

After arriving at the hospital, she had an apparent medical issue and became unresponsive. They were unable to revive her and she passed away early Wednesday morning.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Tiffany Alexis Eubanks from Oak Harbor, Washington.

Yakima Valley SIU is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding Ms. Eubanks or this case is asked to call (509) 314-8165.

