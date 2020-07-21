Yakima Valley vineyard workers stop work for 8 minutes and 46 seconds as part of ‘Strike for Black Lives’

YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. – Some vineyard workers in the Yakima Valley paused their work on Monday morning for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

This was in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Eight minutes 46 seconds is associated with the killing of George Floyd. He died in police custody after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for that amount of time.



The United Farm Workers wrote on Facebook, “This movement reaches from the streets of our cities to the fields and orchards that feed this country.”

Before standing for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the group read a statement from United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero:

“By joining the #StrikeForBlackLives, the UFW proudly upholds a legacy of solidarity. The farm worker movement and the civil rights movement has always stood together. Actions like strikes and boycotts – only together can we move powerful forces, from board rooms to the White House. To force progress, we have always worked closely with other communities struggling for change against the slow violence of racism, oppression and poverty.”

The movement was simultaneously happening nationwide across a variety of industries.

In a Facebook event page titled Standing in Solidarity: National Strike for BLM, created by the local group Unbound Tri-Cities, they wrote:

“Connecting our local movement for #BLM to the national action of striking or walking out for Black Lives Matter on the 20th is an important reminder of how VAST and GLOBAL this movement is! Unbound understands that people, especially Black folks and other POC, must be mindful of their current economic needs, and do what is best for themselves, acknowledging that there is a pandemic and a backlog on unemployment in WA state. We are placing the largest burden on white and “white-collar workers,” less likely to lose their jobs or be negatively impacted by economic actions to use this opportunity to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and exert the collective economic power of the workers! Remember, your labor creates their capital! There are MANY options for doing this via social distance or from home, including inquiring at your local businesses if they would allow employee participation, or choosing NOT to work from home this day, hosting a zoom meeting moment of silence, and explaining these actions to your employer and co-workers, whether you are participating or not. Start the hard conversations!”

