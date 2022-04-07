Yakima Valley Wine Pass launches with giveaways and winery discounts

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. – Ahead of seasonal wine tasting festivities across the region, Yakima Valley Tourism is launching an app that will help you keep track of your winery adventures while gaining access to discounts, giveaways, and promotions.

The Yakima Valley Wine Pass is now available online for mobile users. This free digital passport provides special offers for more than 20 wineries in the region.

It’s available to locals and visitors alike, providing a useful tool for those looking to take advantage of one of Washington’s top wine regions.

Plus, the first 150 people to download the Wine Pass and check-in at eight different wineries will receive a Yakima Valley Wine Country t-shirt.

Furthermore, people who check into 14 different wineries across the region will be entered for a chance to win a Yakima Valley Wine Country Getaway which has an estimated value of $550.

This is only the start of this program from Yakima Valley Tourism, which plans to launch the Yakima Valley Beer Pass soon. The group also has two other programs currently in development.

To sign up for a passport and become one of the first people to enjoy all the offerings of the brand new wine passport, click here to visit their website.

