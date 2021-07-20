Yakima Warehouse Theatre Company reopens after an 18-month closure

Yakima Valley community is invited to four productions starting September 2021

by Amanda Mason

Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima opens its doors after an 18-month closure due to the pandemic. The Company revealed its 2021-2022 season with four productions: Clue: On Stage, Little Women: The Broadway Musical, The Savannah Sipping Society and Little Shop of Horrors.

“The Warehouse is so excited to welcome our theatre family back this fall to laugh and live again!” said Andrea Goberville, the board president of the Warehouse Theatre Company. Now that the doors are open, the cast is excited to revive its long-standing tradition of opening a holiday show on Thanksgiving night. This year the selection is Little Women: The Broadway Musical.

Since 1947, the mission of the Warehouse Theatre Company has been to engage, enrich and encourage the Yakima Valley community. On average the company produces a mix of five shows each season.

Clue: On Stage

September 17th – October 2nd

Directed by: Ray Pritchard – Produced by: Pat Seely

Tickets go on sale on September 10.

The classic board game comes to life, as each suspicious character with a mysterious past attends a dinner party at Boddy Manor, and on that dark and stormy night, a murder occurs. Join the cast as they race to find the murderer before they are next. Find out who did it? Where? How?

Little Women: The Broadway Musical

Thanksgiving night (November 25th) – December 11th

Directed by: Brandon Lamb – Produced by: Pat Seely

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March on a journey of personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Savannah Sipping Society

February 11th – February 26th

Directed by: Melissa Labberton – Produced by: Andrea Goberville

Four unique Southern women all are needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines. After a chance meeting —and an impromptu happy hour—they decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Fueled by laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives.

Little Shop of Horrors

May 5th – May 21st

Directed by: Angel Saucedo – Produced by: Christina Meeks

In this Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II.” But as it happens, Audrey II is unique. A talking R&B singing, fast-growing carnivore able to bring fame and fortune to Krelborn, for the price of a little blood now and then!

Tickets for Yakima Warehouse Theatre Company

For tickets/seating and additional information you can visit warehousetheatrecompany.org or call the box office (509) 966-0951.

Tickets for Plays $20 adults and $18 for seniors and students

Tickets for Musicals $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students.

Season Subscriptions $80 for adults and $70 for students and seniors will be available soon



