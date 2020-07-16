Yakima woman caught on doorbell camera raping two young boys, police say

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police arrested a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly caught on a Ring doorbell camera raping two boys under the age of 10.

The resident who owned the doorbell camera called the Yakima Police Department around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and said he had evidence of a sexual assault that occurred right outside his apartment in the 1300 block of E. Spruce St. near Kiwanis Park.

Yakima police said the camera captured a woman performing oral sex acts on the boys in the breezeway outside the resident’s apartment. The woman is reportedly a resident of the apartment complex.

Police said the woman was still at the complex when officers arrived at the scene. She allegedly tried to run away from the officers before being taken into custody.

Officers were able to locate the two alleged victims a short time later, and detectives will be conducting a forensic interview with them as part of their investigation. Police said the suspect was not a stranger to the victims

The 19-year-old suspect was booked at the Yakima County jail on two counts of first-degree rape of a child and obstruction of a law enforcement officer

KAPP-KVEW will be releasing her name once we confirmed that criminal charges have been filed.

