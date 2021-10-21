Yakima woman injured after rear-ending truck on I-182 in Richland

by Dylan Carter

I-182 near MP 2 (Google Maps)

RICHLAND, Wash. — A 48-year-old woman from Yakima was hospitalized after she collided with the back of a truck that was merging into her lane shortly before Noon on Thursday.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident was called in around 11:49 a.m. on October 21, 2021. Two drivers were headed westbound on I-182 within the Richland city limits near milepost two.

The Yakima woman in a 2018 Subaru Forester was driving on one of the highway lanes while a 41-year-old Othello man in a Peterbilt 379 truck drove in the adjacent lane. WSP Troopers deducted that the truck driver merged into the Yakima woman’s lane.

RELATED: Truck driver was nearly impaled by steel beams in Kennewick accident

Shortly after the truck driver changed lanes, the woman struck the rear of his vehicle. Authorities were rushed to the scene and the injured woman was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be medically evaluated and treated.

No further details regarding her condition have been revealed. State Troopers are looking into additional details, and potential charges have not been announced. Authorities have not yet revealed whether either driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The woman’s vehicle was totaled in the accident while the truck was driven away from the scene. The truck driver was not injured, and WSP Troopers confirmed that both drivers wore their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: KPD arrested a man now facing hit-and-run, DUI and assault charges

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.