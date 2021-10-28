Yakima young adult emergency shelter needs help

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Rod’s House needs donations and volunteers to help with its young adult extreme winter weather shelter at the Motel 6, which is scheduled to open Monday.

The nonprofit organization previously partnered with local churches to provide shelter space, but transitioned to sheltering people in the motel due to the pandemic.

“When we were located at churches, it would often be about 17 cots all in one large communal space,” said Margaret Treichler, annual giving associate at Rod’s House. “With COVID-19, even with social distancing, that is not practical or safe.”

Rod’s House is renting eight rooms at the motel from Nov. 1 to March 31 to help keep young people out of the cold during the winter.

“Without the Rod’s House winter shelter, a lot of those young people would be sleeping outside,” Treichler said. “A lot of them sleep in dumpsters in the winter, because it keeps them a little bit warmer.”

Treichler said anyone ages 18 to 24 can come stay for a night or two, or for the whole winter if they need a place to stay.

“Last year, Rod’s House was able to shelter over 101 unique young people,” Treichler said. “You just show up at check-in time and as long as you’re in our age range, you have a safe place to stay.”

Treichler said while young adults can stay at other places that provide shelter for people 18 and older, but oftentimes don’t feel comfortable doing so.

The nonprofit organization needs donations of blankets, towels and breakfast foods. Donations can be dropped off weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. at Rod’s House, 204 S. Naches Ave. in Yakima.

Rod’s House needs volunteers to help check young adults in and out of the motel. Volunteer applications can be found here.

They also need meal partners willing to provide enough food for 25 to 30 people at the young adult extreme winter weather shelter. Sign up to become a meal partner here.

“We’re hoping to have another successful shelter season, but we absolutely cannot do that without the community,” Treichler said.

The organization is also looking for community members willing to sponsor a young person ages 13 to 24 during the holiday season.

