Yakima youth shelter holds pie fundraiser

YAKIMA, Wash. — In honor of National Pi Day, Rod’s House is holding a pie sale to raise money for young people experiencing homelessness in the Yakima Valley.

Rod’s House works with young adults to provide them with meals, clothing, showers, case workers, job coaches, emergency shelter and other services they may need to get back on their feet.

“When a young person is homeless, we believe that if there’s early intervention, that they can be an adult with a home,” said Quinn Dalan, Rod’s House board member. “Our goal is to get in there and stop the homelessness from becoming a chronic problem in this person’s life by giving them the supports that they need.”

The nonprofit organization has partnered with Johnson Orchards, which is donating 30 percent of profits made from pie sales through Friday. Orders can be placed by calling 509-966-7479.

Community members can choose from apple, caramel apple, French apple, caramel French apple, triple berry, cherry and pecan pies. Pies can be picked up Saturday at Johnson Orchards, 4906 Summitview Ave.

“If you have enough self control, you can wait until March 14th, which is [National] Pi Day to eat your delicious pies,” Dalan said. “Know that when you are eating those delicious pies, you’re also supporting homeless young people in this valley and giving them a future.”

