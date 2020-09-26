Yakima’s annual ‘Chalk Art Fest’ moves to take-home art projects instead of in-person gathering

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual Chalk Art Fest in Yakima has transitioned from an in-person community gathering to a collective take-home art project, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We wanted to make sure that there was a way that we could still do it and people could still celebrate art and the downtown corridor with a terrific event,” said Andrew Holt, Executive Director of the Downtown Association of Yakima.

This year’s theme is “My Favorite Downtown Yakima Place,” with participants competing in two categories: children 12 and younger, and skilled artists.

For participating children 12 and younger, families will be able to pick up a free chalk art supply kit to take home and make their own chalk art creations in their driveway or the sidewalks in front of their home.

DAY staff will be at the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 4 to hand out chalk art packets.

Once the art is created, families can send pictures to the association via email at admin@downtownyakima.com or through the Downtown Association of Yakima’s page on Facebook.

All the chalk art drawings will be displayed in a gallery on the Facebook page and people will be able to vote for their favorites. The drawings with the most likes will receive first, second and third place accordingly.

Skilled artists must register with the association to receive two boxes of chalk pastels and one 24 inch by 24 inch panel with paint to create a background. As of Friday afternoon, only two spots were still available.

Completed artwork will be returned to DAY and displayed in the window of a participating downtown business for at least two weeks.

Similar to the children’s pieces, the artwork will also be featured in a Facebook gallery and voted on by community members to determine the first, second and third place winners.

More information can be found here or by calling the Downtown Association of Yakima at 509-571-1328.

