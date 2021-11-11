Yakima’s homeless veterans get new start at Chuck Austin Place

Housing development offers affordable, income-based rent for up to 41 veterans and their families

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Chuck Austin Place, the new 41-unit affordable housing development and services center for veterans in Yakima, is helping former service members who have fallen on hard times and want to make a fresh start.

Local and state officials toured the facility Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a years-long project to create a safe haven for veterans to transition out of homelessness.

“When someone doesn’t have a home, a veteran doesn’t have a home, that’s a fallen comrade and today this project picks up those soldiers in Yakima County,” Washington State Rep. Jeremie Dufault said.

The development — which is located near South 16th and West Tahoma avenues, at the site of the former U.S. Marine Corps Armory in Yakima. It includes 14 studio units, 17 one-bedroom apartments and 10 two-bedroom units.

Amenities include laundry rooms, raised garden beds, a veterans memorial wall, basketball court and gym, community meeting space, library and dog park. The facility also includes a health clinic run by Yakima Neighborhood Health Services.

“We have a family nurse practitioner, a dentist, behavioral health services and access to all of the other resources that Yakima Neighborhood Health Services has to offer,” YHNS CEO Rhonda Hauff said.

American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars service coordinators will be on hand at the site to help connect residents with any other services not found at Chuck Austin Place.

According to the 2020 Yakima County Point-in-Time report—which shows a brief snapshot every year of who is living without shelter throughout the county — 48 individuals responding to the survey were homeless.

Almost all of the veterans experiencing homelessness were under the age of 65 and 71% reported that they had a disability. More than a third were not living in a homeless shelter or transitional housing unit, but were camping outdoors, living in vehicles or staying in abandoned buildings.

“Housing for many of our veterans has become out of reach financially,” U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse said. “Not only are there few units available, they’re just too darned expensive for a lot of our vets.”

At Chuck Austin Place, rent is based on income and units are available to veterans who are experiencing homelessness and making less than 60% of the area median income, which is $28,320 for an individual or $32,340 for a couple.

About half the funding for the $17.7 million dollar affordable housing project came from the Washington State Housing Finance Commission Low Income Housing Tax Credits, which provided $9,328,085.

Other funders include:

WA State Department of Commerce Community Facilities Grant — $2,500,000

WA State Housing Trust Fund — $2,002,057

Federal Department of Health and Human Services Land Donation — $1,187,400

City of Yakima HOME — $1,100,000

Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines $750,000

WA State Department of Commerce Dental Facility Grant — $459,000

Yakima Housing Authority Deferred Developer Fee — $193,528

Pacific Power Blue Sky Grant — $156,623

Federal Solar Energy Tax Credits — $78,505

The housing development is named in honor of local veteran Chuck Austin, who died earlier this year at the age of 95 due to COVID-19 complications.

“He was a motivator and an enthusiast about all things veteran,” said Al Pineda, commander at Yakima VFW Post #379. “I think it’s only fitting that we dedicate this facility after a real American hero.”

Austin served in the U.S. Marine Corps for many years and fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

“His life of service to our country and here in Yakima is one that should be remembered,” U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell said.

Anyone interested in donating to Chuck Austin Place or purchasing an engraved brick to be placed in a veteran memorial mall at the facility can contact Susan Wilson with the Yakima Housing Authority at susan.wilson@yakimahousing.org.

Donations can also be mailed to: Yakima Housing Authority, Attn. CAP Donation, PO Box 1447, Yakima, WA 98908.

Local veterans interested in applying for housing at Chuck Austin Place can contact Maritza Dimas with the Yakima Housing Authority at 509-453-3106 ext. 140 or at maritza.dimas@yakimahousing.org. They can also contact Ashleigh Kilgore with the Yakima Housing Authority at ashleigh.kilgore@yakimahousing.org

