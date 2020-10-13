Yard sale profits will pay the bills at Madd Hatters Haunt in Union Gap

UNION GAP, Wash. — Things are looking up for a local escape room and entertainment business that’s been struggling financially during the pandemic.

Over the weekend, Madd Hatters Haunt in Union Gap hosted a yard sale to help pay property taxes and other expenses — an endeavor that seems to have paid off.

“Thank you to all that came out to the Madd Yardsale,” owners said in a Facebook post. “We made enough to pay our bills!”

Owner Barb Petrea previously told KAPP-KVEW she’s been relying on her personal finances to keep the lights on since the business closed mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We decided that we needed to do something, right? We can’t just sit around,” Petrea said. “Next to selling a kidney, a yard sale is the next best thing.”

Petrea said she’ll be putting up Christmas decorations this month in hopes that the business will be allowed to open in time for the winter holidays for a “Krampus” or “Nightmare Before Christmas” theme event.

