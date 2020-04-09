YCSO: 4 car thefts, several prowls on Thursday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Four cars were stolen and a number of others were prowled Thursday in rural Yakima County.

The thefts and car prowls all occurred in farming areas outside Wapato, and all of the victims were agricultural workers, said Sgt. C.A. Gray with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the cars that were stolen had been left unlocked with the keys in the ignition, Gray said, adding that the victims were working close to their vehicles at the time.

“Do not assume proximity to your property equals security or deterrence,” Gray said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to be aware of their surroundings and secure vehicles, personal property, homes and anything else that could be appealing to a burglar.

“Criminals roam the county 24-hours a day looking for unsecured property,” Gray said.

If you are a victim or witness to the thefts or any crime, be prepared to provide the following information to your 911 operator:

Your location (physical address or nearby landmark)

Your name, phone number and other personal information

A description of the suspect (including age, race, sex, height, weight, color and description of clothing and their last direction of travel)

Information on additional suspects and any weapons seen.

Vehicle make, model, color, distinguishing features and license plate number if you have it.

The last direction of travel of the vehicle and the road it is on.

Any crimes committed, specific items stolen or any injuries to personnel at the scene.

Comments

comments