YCSO: Former elementary school teacher arrested for child porn possession

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A 51-year-old man who previously worked as a teacher in a Yakima County elementary school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said the suspect was arrested Friday morning after an almost two-year-long investigation by local authorities and task forces dedicated to investigating internet crimes against children.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the case began on Nov. 13, 2018, when officials at Tumblr found a user had been posting suspected child pornography.

Thirty-six samples of the suspected child pornography were sent to first to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, then the Washington Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, then the Yakima Police Department, which finally forwarded the case to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives determined the user lived in the West Valley area and obtained search warrants for the suspect’s home and electronic devices, the release said. The warrants were executed Dec. 17, 2019.

Deputies said when the man was interrogated by detectives, he made, “incriminating statements, including locations where additional evidence was found,” the release said.

Based on the evidence found, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force took the suspect into custody. The 51-year-old is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of possessing, dealing in and importing depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Authorities have not released his name or the school he previously taught at, but disclosed that he was, “a former elementary school teacher who resigned from his position while this case was being investigated,” the release said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.

