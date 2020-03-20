Yoke’s Fresh Market offering special hours for vulnerable guests

David Mann by David Mann

All Yoke’s Fresh Market stores will be adjusting store hours to better serve guests during the coronavirus emergency response.

Starting Friday, Yoke’s stores will be open to seniors and other vulnerable groups on Wednesday mornings until 9 a.m. Stores are generally at their quietest in these early hours and will have just come off our nightly deep cleanings, the retailer said.

All stores will be open at 6 a.m. with the exception of the Kellogg location which opens at 6:30 a.m. They will be closing nightly at 8 p.m. to restock and undergo additional daily deep cleaning.

Also on Wednesdays, Yoke’s pharmacies will open two hours early at 7 a.m.

