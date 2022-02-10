“You can help save a life:” Kennewick woman encourages community to give blood in wake of Richland Fred Meyer tragedy

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Dozens of community members have rushed to donate blood after a deadly shooting at the Fred Meyer in Richland.

One of them is Becky Elzinga, a 66-year-old Kennewick resident, who spent her Wednesday afternoon at the Richland Red Cross donation center.

Elzinga said when she heard what happened, she knew she had to go out and help.

“I’m just doing my part,” Elzinga said. “I can feel for the people who were in Fred Meyer.”

Elzinga previously witnessed another shooting in 2017, when she had attended the deadly music festival in Las Vegas.

“I know what the people in the store were going through,” Elzinga said. “It’s sad when something like this happens here in the Tri-Cities.”

The grandmother of two has O-positive blood, a rare kind, that one of the Fred Meyer victim’s needs for transfusions.

“My prayers goes out to the man who got shot,” Elzinga said. “I thought by going in today my blood would go to him.”

According to Elzinga, the Red Cross employees told her the blood wouldn’t actually go toward the victim but it would go to someone else critically in need.

“They asked me, ‘do you still want to do this?'” Elzinga said. “Of course! There’s so many people that are undergoing a variety of situations. To me, it’s the selfless things you can do to help others.”

Elzinga added that she hopes her experience will encourage others to come out and donate.

“I can get out there and help someone and be somebody’s hero,” Elzinga said. “I just hope people will get out there and do the same thing that I did today. It’s a wonderful thing. You can help save a life.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, click here.

