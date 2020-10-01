Young boy accidentally shoots 7-year-old brother in Selah

David Mann by David Mann

SELAH, Wash. — Police say a young boy accidentally shot his 7-year-old brother in the neck in Selah Wednesday afternoon.

At 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, police got a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a home in the 1100 block of W. Goodlander Rd.

At the scene, police learned that the the victim’s younger brother had managed to retrieve a pistol from a gun safe at the home and accidentally fired it at his older brother.

The 7-year-old victim was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

His condition was not immediately available, but family members told police they are hopeful that he will make a full recovery.

“While this is a tragic event, we are grateful the circumstances were not worse than they are,” police said in a news release.

The Selah Police Department is encouraging gun owners to keep their guns locked up and out of reach from people who should not have them.