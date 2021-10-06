Young woman was ejected from truck, died in remote Yakima County

by Dylan Carter

TOPPENISH, Wash. — An investigation is underway in Yakima County after a 24-year-old woman was found dead next to her vehicle off the road between Wapato and Toppenish in early September.

According to a release issued by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Divison on Oct. 5, local authorities responded to the 8400-block of No Track Rd on September 4, 2021 at 11:05 p.m. Initial reports indicated that there was a woman lying on the ground outside of the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene along with backup from the Yakama Nation Police, Wapato Police, and crews from Yakima Fire District No. 5. Deputies rushed to the woman, who they say had no pulse when they arrived. They began to administer CPR and used an automatic defibrillator in an attempt to revive her.

Medics arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced her dead at the scene of the accident. She has since been identified as 24-year-old Alexandra Ornelas, who resided near Tieton. She was the sole occupant of the 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup.

Investigators have since learned that she was traveling northbound on the road when she drifted off to the east of the roadway for approximately 300 feet. They suspect that she returned to the road, where her truck then left the roadway again from the west side and rolled several times.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of this incident and was ejected from her vehicle. Authorities also believe that intoxicants and speed may have also played a factor in the crash. However, their investigation is still underway.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

