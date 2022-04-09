Young Yakima girl was picked up, dropped off by adult male stranger

by Dylan Carter

POLICE LIGHTS – Eastern Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for a male suspect who had suspicious and potentially dangerous contact with a small girl on Wednesday afternoon.

According to social media alerts from the Yakima Police Department, the incident occurred on April 6, 2022 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. PST. That’s when a small child was reported missing from the area of E I St & N 4th St in Yakima.

This location is within a block of the Barge-Lincoln Elementary School property and is near Mercado Latino on N 4th St.

Local law enforcement reported that the 6-year-old girl was described by people close to her as having dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt & multi-colored leggings.

She was later found on the 900-block of N 4th St by a Yakima police officer. Authorities say that she told the officer she was picked up by an adult man who she did not previously know. Eventually, he released her with no incident and she was recovered shortly after.

Detectives with the YPD’s Special Assault Unit were called to assist in the investigation. They are turning to the community to ask for help in locating this man so they can speak with him about the incident.

They ask that anyone living near E I St & N 4th St check their security camera footage to see if the incident was captured.

If you have video or information that would aid in this investigation, you are urged to contact Yakima Police Detective Jeremy Soptich at (509) 576-6756.

