Your master list for all things Halloween in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Halloween looks a little different this year due to the pandemic, but with some creativity from the community, celebrations are still happening around the region.

To stay safe while trick-or-treating, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask, social distancing, sanitizing your hands and avoiding direct contact with people outside of your party.

Below is a list of Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities area with links to more information:

Tri-Cities Halloween Light Show

Oct. 30-31, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each day

Various neighborhoods around Tri-Cities

Benton City Chamber of Commerce Socially-Distanced Halloween Event

Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

KENNEWICK:

Calvary Chapel Harvest Carnival Outreach

Live music, games, candy and more!

Oct. 31, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Calvary Chapel, Kennewick

GESA Scare-ousel of Dreams

Drive-thru trick-or-treating event featuring free bags of candy, 2021 Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo tickets and other fun surprises!

Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Southridge Sports and Events Complex, Kennewick

Trick-or-Treat Drive-thru

Oct. 29, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

515. S Union St., Kennewick

Howl-O-Ween

Dog-friendly costume contest and trick-or-treating for pets!

Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ranch & Home, Kennewick

Trunk-or-Treat

Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CG Public House, Kennewick

Flick-or-Treat

Free candy bag giveaway, police and fire vehicle photo opportunities and a costume contest!

Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Carpool Cinemas showings of Halloweentown at 5 p.m. and Hocus Pocus at 8:30 p.m.

Playground of Dreams parking lot, Kennewick

Tunnel of Terror

Oct. 28-30, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Autobahn Car Wash, Kennewick

Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru

Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Victory Outreach Church, Kennewick

Safe Treat Street

Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Columbia Park, Kennewick

PASCO:

Halloween Fireworks

Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m.

Middleton’s Fall Festival

Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru

0ct. 31, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pasco Sporting Complex, Pasco

RICHLAND:

Fall Carnival Revamped

Oct. 26-30

Various events put on by the Richland Parks and Rec Department

Trick-or-Treating Cider House and Hunny-Do

Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

1936 Pike Ave, Richland

Field of Screams

Oct. 30-31, 7 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

3430 Beardsley Rd., Richland

Trunk-or-Treat

Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Life Church 7, Richland

If you have an event you’d like us to know about, add it to YakTriNews.com/events or email ellien@kappkvew.com. Choose a location near you and browse the dozens of options. The list is growing every day!

