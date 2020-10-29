Your master list for all things Halloween in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Halloween looks a little different this year due to the pandemic, but with some creativity from the community, celebrations are still happening around the region.
To stay safe while trick-or-treating, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask, social distancing, sanitizing your hands and avoiding direct contact with people outside of your party.
Below is a list of Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities area with links to more information:
Tri-Cities Halloween Light Show
Oct. 30-31, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each day
Various neighborhoods around Tri-Cities
Benton City Chamber of Commerce Socially-Distanced Halloween Event
Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KENNEWICK:
Calvary Chapel Harvest Carnival Outreach
Live music, games, candy and more!
Oct. 31, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Calvary Chapel, Kennewick
Drive-thru trick-or-treating event featuring free bags of candy, 2021 Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo tickets and other fun surprises!
Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Southridge Sports and Events Complex, Kennewick
Trick-or-Treat Drive-thru
Oct. 29, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
515. S Union St., Kennewick
Dog-friendly costume contest and trick-or-treating for pets!
Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ranch & Home, Kennewick
Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CG Public House, Kennewick
Free candy bag giveaway, police and fire vehicle photo opportunities and a costume contest!
Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Carpool Cinemas showings of Halloweentown at 5 p.m. and Hocus Pocus at 8:30 p.m.
Playground of Dreams parking lot, Kennewick
Oct. 28-30, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Autobahn Car Wash, Kennewick
Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Victory Outreach Church, Kennewick
Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Columbia Park, Kennewick
PASCO:
Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m.
Middleton’s Fall Festival
Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru
0ct. 31, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Pasco Sporting Complex, Pasco
RICHLAND:
Oct. 26-30
Various events put on by the Richland Parks and Rec Department
Trick-or-Treating Cider House and Hunny-Do
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
1936 Pike Ave, Richland
Oct. 30-31, 7 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
3430 Beardsley Rd., Richland
Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Life Church 7, Richland
If you have an event you’d like us to know about, add it to YakTriNews.com/events or email ellien@kappkvew.com. Choose a location near you and browse the dozens of options. The list is growing every day!
